Tour de France 2020's time trial mode has been revamped

After adding a first person view and changing Tour de France 2020's UI and IA, it was time for Nacon and Cyanide to show us the new Time Trial mode that they told us about a few weeks ago.

The mode has indeed been completely revamped according to player feedback. Players will now have to watch their posture on the bike in addition to their stamina if they want to win, which adds more depth to the mode's gameplay.

The real-life Tour de France 2020 has been delayed to the end of the summer, but the game is still set to release on June 4th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and a little later on PC.