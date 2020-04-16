Cookies

Tour de France 2020

Tour de France 2020 will introduce a first person view

Apart from adding a new perspective, the series will also be coming to PC for the first time.

Developer Cyanide and publisher Nacon just announced two premieres for the official Tour de France game, or specifically, Tour de France 2020. The first big news is the introduction of a first-person camera, designed to offer "a highly realistic perspective", mimicking what a professional cyclist feels during the race. In the video below you can have an example of how the new camera works.

The other big news is that, for the first time in the series, Tour de France will be released for PC. It is worth remembering that Tour de France is typically the console game, while the PC usually gets Pro Cycling Manager. This year they will both be released for PC, while the consoles will only receive Tour de France 2020.

Tour de France 2020 is scheduled for June 4 on PS4 and Xbox One and will arrive a little later on PC.

