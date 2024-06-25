Touhou Luna Nights is getting a limited physical release on Switch and PS5

HQ

To mark the fifth anniversary of Touhou Luna Nights, developers Team Ladybug and WSS Playground has announced that they will be teaming up with SelectaPlay for a limited physical edition of the game on PS5 and Switch.

This will come in one of two variants; a Standard and a Limited Collector's Edition that includes a variety of additional goodies and extras. The Standard edition will feature just the physical base game, but the Collector's Edition will also feature a 5-Year Anniversary Collector's Box, a physical base game, a game manual, a SteelBook, a double-sided CD of the soundtrack, a certificate of authenticity, and three alternate case inlays.

It should be noted as well that these physical editions are also set to be the first time that the game is making its arrival on consoles outside of Asia.

The exact release dates for the two physical versions have yet to be affirmed, but we do have a trailer showing them off, which you can see in full below.