Touhou Luna Nights has sold more than 250,000 copies

Three years after its initial launch on PC via Steam, Touhou Luna Nights reached another impressive milestone: the Metroidvania adventure now has sold 250,000 copies, this was announced by its developer Team Ladybug and publishers Why So Serious? and Playism.

The recent reviews and all reviews of Touhou Luna Nights on Steam have been rated as "Overwhelmingly Positive," this should somewhat indicate how players perceive this game in general.

Last year Touhou Luna Nights also made it to Xbox One in September, then landed on Switch a bit later in December.

