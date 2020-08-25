Touhou Luna Nights coming to Xbox One next month

You're watching Advertisements

If Steam users are to be believed, the 2018 Metroidvania adventure Touhou Luna Nights is a really great game. Unfortunately, we missed it when it was originally released, but we won't make the same mistake this time around.

Publisher Playsim has just announced that it is, in fact, coming to both Windows 10 PC and Xbox One on September 3. And to make things even better, it will be included with Xbox Game Pass starting the very same day.

According to Japanese developer Team Ladybug, "Touhou Luna Nights is a Metroidvania title with a heavy emphasis on exploration and action", and judging from the trailer and screenshots below - we believe them. This seems like it could be a game for old-school Castlevania fan to keep an eye on.