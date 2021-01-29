Tougher Hunters and new vehicles in Halo Infinite

You're watching Advertisements

You're watching Advertisements

As we reported at the beginning of this week, 343 Industries has promised to deliver more information about Halo Infinite each month, starting this week. And late yesterday they kept this promise by updating Halo Waypoint with an absolutely massive post.

Amongst other things, 343 Industries reveal that they have new tools, made to shorten the time needed to react to community feedback about the game. They also write that the sandbox for the launch is done already and played on a daily basis. The controls is fully mappable for consoles, and for PC they have a dedicated team to make sure it "feels best in class".

The weapons have all been revamped and now there are different types of damage, with plasma used as an example. The developers explains that "we felt that it was important to feature multiple damage types in the game so that we have more attributes to play with when designing vehicles and weapons".

The sandbox of the game will be updated a lot as the team promises better support than ever, and this means "weapons on day one will assuredly be different after multiple updates and patches".

Vehicles are of course a very important part of Halo, and smaller adjustments have been made to the classic ones to make them more compatible with the expansive world of Halo Infinite. 343 Industries explains why:

"vehicles organically form player parties. Every Halo vehicle enthusiast has a story where someone pulled up in a Warthog, beeped the horn, they got in, and they spent the whole match playing together."

There will also be a return of a fan-favorite that "isn't totally brand new, but it has received a fresh coat of paint while awaiting its triumphant return to Halo". We're hoping it turns out to be the Brute Chopper considering how important Brutes are to the story this time around. But it won't be only older favorites, we'll also get something new for the game, a vehicle that seems to pack both power and agility:

"Although, we are working on a new vehicle that is looking pretty hot. This new vehicle will sit nicely between the Warthog and the Scorpion in terms of power level so it should ignite some new discussions on what vehicle to take to a mission."

In the technical department, we can look forward to "graphical features we've developed over the last six months at the same time that we are refining the lighting and environment art for the world that we've already built". They also revealed something we suspect many of you will appreciate, that the team has "rebuilt the engine multi-threading solution to ensure high execution efficiency across all platforms and PCs, instead of running optimally just on Xbox One"

Finally, we also get to know that Hunters is back. While those always have been scary to face, they seem to be even tougher this time around, and your old strategies simply wont work this time.