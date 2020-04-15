Touch controls spotted in Valorant, hinting mobile release

Valorant is an interesting upcoming multiplayer hero shooter from Riot, the developers of League of Legends. Riot launched its closed beta earlier this month and it has been a hit on Twitch, presumably much due to the fact that watching Twitch streams can result in a code to the beta being sent the viewer's way. Now, although it was announced only for PC, a player has found an interesting feature in this game which indicates a mobile version potentially being worked on.

Reddit user Spacixr tried to play Valorant on their laptop in tablet mode, which prompted the game displayed tablet controls. Previously, Twitter user FireMonkey_ uncovered icons that looks like some kind of touch screen control buttons, similar to the icons from Spacixr's screenshot below.

Of course, nothing is official yet, so take this with a pinch of salt. Although the feature is already there, it doesn't mean we will be seeing the mobile version any time soon.

Would you like a mobile version of Valorant?

