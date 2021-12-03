Touch controls are very popular for Xbox Cloud Gaming

HQ

Some people really don't like touch controls as it lacks all kinds of haptic feedback and makes it impossible to feel if you are pushing a button or not. But touch controls have made huge improvements during the last few years and Microsoft is gradually adding this for Xbox Game Pass titles when played on a touch screen.

Now Microsoft has revealed that this has become a very popular way of playing games, and currently 20% of people are using touch controls exclusively. Monty Hernandez, Senior Program Manager at Xbox, explains:

"20% of our Xbox Cloud Gaming users use touch as their exclusive method of playing games. As such, it's important to us that the touch-enabled games we launch are relevant and, most importantly, play well with touch controls. We've seen, on average, a 2x increase in usage for titles available via Xbox Cloud Gaming, across genres, that implement touch controls, and the sentiment of users who play with touch controls is on average equivalent if not higher than on the Xbox Cloud Gaming platform all-up."

Many titles even have over 30% of the users playing exclusively with touch controls, some of them being Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition, Football Manager 2022 (Xbox Edition), Hades, Minecraft Dungeons, New Super Lucky's Tale, Scarlet Nexus and Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

Currently there are more than 100 games that support touch controls on Xbox Game Pass when playing the via the Cloud on a smartphone, and numbers like these makes it very obvious why Microsoft keep adding more each month.

What do you think of touch controls?