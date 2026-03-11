Tottenham's Micky van de Ven describes match against Atlético as a "doomsday scenario"

HQ

Micky van de Ven has described yesterday's defeat against Atlético de Madrid as a "Doomsday scenario". Tottenham's secondary captain added that it has taken personal toll as he barely checks his phone other than to speak to his family. "It's rough, really rough. I have to keep going. It's part of it, that's life and we'll see what's coming", said the 24-year-old Dutch defender, who was named captain of the Spurs for the first time in September 2025.

"Everything that could go wrong went wrong. For our goalkeeper it's terrible as well of course. You don't wish that on anyone. For 15 minutes we just conceded goals that you really can't do anything about", Van de Ven said to Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport after the 5-2 match against Atlético de Madrid, reported by BBC.

"I'm not on my phone anymore. I'm completely done with it. Just my family, so it'll be fine", added van de Ven, who lamented that he won't be able to help in next Sunday's match against Liverpool in Premier League for being suspended.

Van de Ven arrived at Tottenham Hotspur in August 2023, was named Tottenham's player of the season in his first year, but suffered many injuries the following season. He did, however, helped in their Europa League victory over Manchester United, his first major title, and the first for Tottenham in 17 years.

In clear danger of relegation, Tottenham fans will make "huge protests" in the upcoming domestic games.