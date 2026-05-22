Tottenham's boss Roberto de Zerbi believes Sunday's match is more important than the Europa League final

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The final day of the Premier League on Sunday won't be as exciting because Arsenal has already won the league thanks to Manchester City's slips, but the duel for relegation is still on, between Tottenham (38 points) and West Ham (36 points). One of them will fall, and Tottenham is in the driver's seat: a win or a draw against Everton will be enough to secure salvation, and even if they lose, West Ham needs a win against Leeds, a draw would not be enough.

Tottenham coach Roberto de Zerbi knows that they are gambling with the reputation of a club who has been in top flight since 1977, and described Sunday's match as most important than a final.

Last year, Tottenham beat Manchester United in the Europa League final, with Ange Postecoglou as coach, and won a big European trophy. But "a trophy does not change anything. The most important thing is the pride and dignity of the club, so that we can go on holiday in the Premier League", said the Italian coach, via BBC Sport.

"This game is important, more than playing for a trophy. Last season ended with playing for a trophy. We play for something more important than a trophy because of the pride and history of the club."

Do you think Tottenham will be saved from relegation and humiliation on Sunday?