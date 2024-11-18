Tottenham's Bentancur gets seven games suspension after racial slur used against Son Heung-min

HQ

Rodrigo Bentancur, Uruguayan player football player in Tottenham Hotspur, has been fined with a seven-match suspension and a £100,000 fine, after using racial slur against his teammate Son Heung-min. The strict fine has been approved by an independent Regulatory Commission, after an investigation was launched by the FA (English Football Association).

The incident happened months ago, early summer, when Bentancur joked in an Uruguayan TV program "they all look the same", refering to Korean people. "Sonny's? It could be Sonny's cousin too ... they all look the same", he said when the host asked him about a Spurs' shirt.

The clip went viral and Bentancur apologised. "Sony brother! I apologise to you for what happened, it was just a very bad joke! You know what I love you and I would never disrespect you or hurt you or anyone else! I love you brother!"

"I've spoken to Lolo. He made a mistake, he knows this and has apologised. Lolo would not mean to ever intentionally say something offensive. We are brothers and nothing has changed at all", Son said.

"We're past this, we're united, and we will be back together in pre-season to fight for our club as one", Son added. But the FA hadn't said the last word, and the Commission found that the midfielder breached FA Rule E3.1 "as he acted in an improper manner and/or used abusive and/or insulting words and/or brought the game into disrepute."

The FA adds that this was aggravated by the FA Rule E3.2, "as it included a reference - whether express or implied - to nationality and/or race and/or ethnic origin".

Tottenham looses his midfielder for seven Premier League matches, including this week's fixture against Manchester City, but he will be still able to play in Europa League.