Tottenham at risk of relegation until final match: What needs to happen to avoid humiliation

HQ

On Tuesday evening, at the same time as Arsenal was being crowned Premier League champions thanks to Manchester City drawing 1-1 with Bournemouth, Tottenham Hotspur fans suffered yet another defeat, at the expense of Chelsea, who achieved their first league win since March 4 against Aston Villa, seven games without a victory.

The 2-1 victory by the Blues leaves Tottenham with 38 points, two ahead of West Ham with 36 points. With one match remaining, the permutations are easy for the the games on Sunday: Spurs against Everton and West Ham against Leeds, on May 24 at 16:00 BST, 17:00 CEST.



If Tottenham wins or draws against Everton, Tottenham are saved



If West Ham loses or draws against Leeds, West Ham are relegated



But there's a scenario in which Tottenham is relegated:



If Tottenham loses and West Ham wins, Tottenham is relegated and West Ham is saved



The situation is beneficial for Tottenham, who has the upper hand. But Tottenham has been unable to win at home since December 6, when they defeated Brentford with Thomas Frank in the bench. One year ago, Tottenham Hotspur celebrated the Europa League title despite ending the league fourth from the bottom (although 13 points ahead of Leicester City). This year, they may not be so lucky...