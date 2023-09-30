Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

EA Sports FC 24

Tottenham Hotspurs vs. Liverpool: Who does EA Sports FC 24 say will win?

The Premier League match-up will see two of the current top teams fighting to stay in reach of treble winners, Manchester City.

HQ

There's no denying who is the current top dog in the Premier League, as the current treble winners, Manchester City, are the only undefeated team in the entire league. But second through fifth is a whole other can of worms, as four teams are battling to stay close to City in case the Manchester team drops a point and becomes vulnerable.

To this end, this afternoon, two of these teams will be facing off, as Liverpool will be travelling to North London to visit the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium to attempt to snag three points from the home team. This match will be played at 17:30 BST / 18:30 CEST, and if you're looking for a teaser of who might win, we've turned our attention to the oracle that is EA Sports FC 24.

That's right, we've pitted the two storied clubs against each other to see who will come out on top, or if we're in store for a draw. To see the result of that outcome, and whether Jurgen Klopp's rebuilt Reds can overcome Ange Postecoglou's rejuvenated and Harry Kane-less Spurs, all you have to do is watch the video below.

HQ

