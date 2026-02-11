HQ

Thomas Frank, Tottenham Hotspur manager, has been sacked following a continued eight match winless streak in Premier League, counting the 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United at home on Tuesday, that has left the North London team fighting for survival: 16th in Premier League with 29 points.

Frank, who took over the role of Tottenham manager eight months ago, taking over the role of Ange Postecoglou, had signed a deal until 2028, but fans have made their voices heard, and boos were loud in Tuesday's match. They have won only two games of the last 17, picking only 12 points from them, and their run of eight games without a victory is the longest since 2008, according to BBC.

Despite the decision, Tottenham's statement was fond of Frank: "Throughout his time at the club, Thomas has conducted himself with unwavering commitment, giving everything in his efforts to move the club forward. We would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success in the future."

If Nottingham Forest defeats Wolves tonight, they would ties with Tottenham at 29 points. Below them is the relegation zone, with West Ham at 24 points, who saved a point against Manchester United last night.