Tottenham Hotspur "in the battle against relegation" in Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur opens the upcoming Premier League round, 26 out of 38, with a duel against Newcastle on Tuesday at 19:30 GMT, 20:30 CET. And they are in a precarious situation: 15th in the table with 29 points, same points as Leeds United, only three spots above relegation. The current Europa League winners are in a seven match winless streak, following the 2-0 defeat to Manchester United last weekend.

Wayne Rooney, former Manchester United and England legend, said on The Wayne Rooney Show (via BBC) that the Spurs are now in a battle against relegation, and even compared them desfavourably to other teams lower in the table. "West Ham have been in form, Nottingham Forest pick up results here and there. You can't think that they're not in a relegation battle where they are. I think they'll definitely be looking over their shoulders."

As it stands now, Burnley and Wolves, 19th and 20th, have very little hopes of saving themselves with 15 and 8 points. The antepenultimate position, which also results in relegation, is being disputed between West Ham (23 points), Nottingham Forest (26 points), Leeds United (29 points) and Tottenham (29 points). The only thing going in the Spurs' favour is their superior goal average, 0, compared to Nottingham's -13 or West Wam's -17.

Last season, Tottenham finished the league 17th, with 38 points, a sharp contrast with their end in the 2023/24 season, where they finished fifth with 66 points, which allowed them to go in Europa League... and eventually win it.