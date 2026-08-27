Tottenham Hotspur gets big gift from Manchester City: Marmoush goes on loan

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Tottenham Hotspur, which narrowly avoided relegation last season at Premier League, one year after winning the Europa League, has received a huge gift from English rivals Manchester City. The Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush, who joined City in January 2025 from Eintracht Frankfurt for £59m, will be loaned to Tottenham for a season.

The 27-year-old has made a big impact at Manchester City, but for the next season Marmoush will help Tottenham improve from last year's disappointing season. "I'm very happy to be here, so excited to start with the team and can't wait to meet all of the fans and start playing all together on the pitch", Marmoush said.

There, he will rejoin his former Manchester City teammate Savio, who was transferred from Man City to Tottenham for £75m.

"Tottenham's one of the biggest clubs in England and, if not, the world. The project was very attractive. I spoke a lot with the Head Coach and he convinced me of the whole project and I can't wait to start". Marmoush praised coach Roberto de Zerbi as "one of the best coaches in the world for sure. I think our passion for the game will be very good together and I'm so excited to start with him."