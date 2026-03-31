Tottenham Hotspur announce Roberto de Zerbi as new head coach for the next five years

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Tottenham Hotspur has officially announced that Roberto de Zerbi is the man chosen to save the team from relegation from the Premier League, replacing Igor Tudor, who was fired after seven games, five defeats, and only one inconsequential victory. De Zerbi had been unemployed since February, when he resigned from Marseille after losing a 5-0 to PSG in Ligue 1.

The Italian manager said that he is "delighted to be joining this fantastic football club, which is one of the biggest and most prestigious in the world" and wants to find a "a style of football that excites and inspires our supporters".

"I am here because I believe in that ambition and have signed a long-term contract to give everything to deliver it. Our short-term priority is to climb the Premier League table, which will be the complete focus until the final whistle of the last game of the season."

De Zerbi has signed a five-year deal without a relegation release clause, so he will continue even if Tottenham is relegated: they currently stand just outside the relegation zone, in 17th place, only one point ahead of West Ham, and have only seven matches to get out of there...