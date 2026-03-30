Tottenham Hotspur and Igor Tudor part ways by mutual consent after seven games, five defeats

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Tottenham Hotspur used the international break to announced the destitution of Igor Tudor as interim coach, only one month a half since the former Juventus manager was appointed for the Premier League club, replacing Thomas Frank. Tudor was only in charge for seven matches, including five defeats.

Tudor's only victory at the helm of Tottenham was in Champions League against Atlético de Madrid, but that didn't matter as they still lost on aggregate and were eliminated in the second leg of round of 16. Tottenham stands just outside the relegation zone, in 17th place, only one point ahead of West Ham.

"We thank Igor, Tomislav and Riccardo for their efforts during the past six weeks, in which they worked tirelessly. We also acknowledge the bereavement that Igor has recently suffered and send our support to him and his family at this difficult time." According to BBC, the club had decided to fire the manager after their defeat to Nottingham Forest 3-0 on Sunday March 22, but wanted to give Tudor time to mourn the death of his father.

Initial rumours point to Roberto de Zerbi as new permanent head coach. Mauricio Pochettino would be the ideal choice given his past at the club, but at the moment he remains committed to the United States national football team ahead of World Cup.