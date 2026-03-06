Tottenham fans call for "massive protests" after another humiliation days before Atlético Madrid match

HQ

Tottenham Hotspur suffered another humiliation last night, losing 3-1 to Crystal Palace. The team went from winning 1-0 at home, with a goal by Dominic Solanke in the 34th minute, to being left with ten men after Micky van de Ven saw a red card four minutes later. Then, all three goals from Crystal Palace happened between 40th and 47th minutes in the first half.

This means that they remain winless in Premier League in 2026, after eleven matches, their worst winless run in the start of a calendar year since 1935, according to BBC.

Tottenham fans have had enough. In serious risk of relegation (16th with 29 points, only ahead of Nottingham Forest with 28 points, West Ham with 28 points, Burnley with 19 points, and Wolves with 16 points), the fan club Change For Tottenham has called for "massive" protests in the upcoming games in Tottenham and Brighton, sending "a clear message that the supporters of this club will no longer accept decline, excuses and broken promises".

"Warnings were not negativity, were reality", say Tottenham fans

The fan group also denounces that fans that warned about the direction of the club under ENIC Group, an investment group that has increased their ownership of the club to nearly 87% in the last two decades, were "mocked and dismissed", but now it's clear that those warnings "were not negativity, were reality".

Tottenham's only saving grace is that they qualified for Champions League, and will face Atlético de Madrid in round of 16, starting with a trip to Madrid on Tuesday, March 10.