Tottenham fan seen body-shaming Declan Rice's wife during Arsenal's Premier League victory

Arsenal responded to the pressure set by Manchester City in the Premier League race with a overwhelming victory at the North London derby, 4-1 against a Tottenham Hotspur going through a sporting crisis, near relegation spots, who hasn't won since the arrival of new manager Igor Tudor, that included two braces by Eberechi Eze and Viktor Gyokeres, who scored his 100th goal for Arsenal.

The match, however, had a very shameful moment when some Tottenham fans mocked Declan Rice showing a picture of his wife on the phone. Fortunately, Rice didn't seem to notice that fan, but the moment was captured by a photographer, and the photo was widely spread on social media, with many users condemning the action of the Tottenham supporter.

This is sadly not the first time this happens. Rice's longtime girlfriend Lauren Fryer has received insults due to her physical appearance, and deleted her Instagram posts in April 2024, when she was the target of abusive chants in a match in which Arsenal defeated Chelsea 5-0. This also led to a wave of support to Fryer and Rice from fans.

Declan Rice and Lauren Fryer have dated since they were 17, had their first in 2022 and married in June 2025.