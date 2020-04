Do you want a messy multiplayer game that is sure to bring laughter through frustration? Totally Reliable Delivery Service, which launched on PC last year could be just the game for you and it has now released on Switch, Android and iOS. You can download it now on App Store, Google Play and Nintendo eShop.

You can play with up to three friends online where you must deliver some packages with some wonky physics elements.

Are you up for some crazy deliveries?