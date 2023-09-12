Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Totally Killer

Totally Killer offers horror, time travels and comedy

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming teen slasher starring Kiernan Shipka from The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Kiernan Shipka might have left her life as the teenage witch Sabrina behind, but she hasn't left the world of horror. Next month, she'll be back in a movie called Totally Killer, which seems to be a teen slasher with tons of surprises and a wonderful 80's feel to it with hints of Back to the Future.

Here a murderer known as the Sweet Sixteen Killer returns 35 years after his first brutal murder to once again claim a victim. Fortunately, the victim escapes... to 1987. Sounds weird? It probably will be, but also funny and hopefully scary.

Totally Killer premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 6. Check the trailer out below.

Totally Killer
