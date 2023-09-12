Totally Killer offers horror, time travels and comedy

Kiernan Shipka might have left her life as the teenage witch Sabrina behind, but she hasn't left the world of horror. Next month, she'll be back in a movie called Totally Killer, which seems to be a teen slasher with tons of surprises and a wonderful 80's feel to it with hints of Back to the Future.

Here a murderer known as the Sweet Sixteen Killer returns 35 years after his first brutal murder to once again claim a victim. Fortunately, the victim escapes... to 1987. Sounds weird? It probably will be, but also funny and hopefully scary.

Totally Killer premieres on Amazon Prime Video on October 6. Check the trailer out below.