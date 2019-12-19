Totally Accurate Battle Simulator hits Game Preview tomorrow

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (or TABS, for short) is a totally accurate representation of battles with colourful people. It's in the name, after all, and if you're wanting to try it out for yourself then Landfall has some very good news for you, as it's landing sooner rather than later.

TABS will be hitting Game Preview and Game Pass for Xbox One and Windows 10 on December 20, which is tomorrow, as announced in the new trailer below, which shows just some of the calamity that's included with this game.

Earlier this year we talked about Totally Accurate Battle Simulator at GDC, and now we'll get to try it out and see the physics-based warfare as of tomorrow.

Have you had your eye on TABS?

