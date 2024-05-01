Total War: Warhammer III's Thrones of Decay DLC is out now

HQ

Total War: Warhammer III's Thrones of Decay DLC is finally here, and there are some big expectations going into this lord pack. Previously, DLCs for the game haven't been well-received, as they've been criticised for offering not enough content for their price point.

That sentiment seems to have largely changed with the reception to Thrones of Decay, as plenty of extra units have been added to make players feel like their money is well spent. There's also the ability to only buy the faction you want to play as, so if you want to save a few quid you can do so quite easily.

Alongside the announcement of the DLC's release, Creative Assembly showcased a new trailer for the launch, which appears to show Elspeth Von Draken's campaign intro.