Total War: Warhammer III's Omens of Destruction DLC arrives on the 12th of December

While we've known a bit about the upcoming Total War: Warhammer III DLC for a while now, we didn't have a name to put to the DLC, nor did we have an announce trailer showing off all the destructive goodness heading our way.

Now we have both, as alongside a new trailer we got the reveal of the DLC's title: Omens of Destruction. The trailer sees Emperor Karl Franz at a bit of a low point, as he's surrounded by Gorbad Ironclaw, Golgfag Maneater, and U'Zhul the Skulltaker, which are the new legendary lords for the Greenskins, Ogre Kingdoms, and Khorne respectively.

We then get to see each new lord kicking the crap out of another faction, showcasing their new units and more. A personal favourite is the new giant squig for the Greenskins, but there are lots of new units to dig into.

Omens of Destruction releases for Total War: Warhammer III on the 12th of December, and can be wishlisted now via Steam.