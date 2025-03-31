Total War: Warhammer III's next DLC sees a new Legendary Lord for Slaanesh

HQ

Following the Shadows of Change, Thrones of Decay, and Omens of Destruction DLCs for Total War: Warhammer III, one Chaos god has been left feeling somewhat ignored, but they will be getting their due in the upcoming content for the strategy game.

Slaanesh hasn't yet had their own feature in a DLC pack with three lords, like the other players of the great game have. That is, until now as Dechala will be joining the game as a new demonic lord serving the prince of pleasure and god of excess.

As revealed in a new developer update via Total War's YouTube channel, Dechala is a six-armed former high elf who fell to the Ruinous Powers and now has the lower body of a snake and a horrible demonic visage.

She'll of course be joined by some new Slaaneshi units, including a Champion which acts a bit like a weaker version of Dechala, and some extra freaky fellas to fill out the rest of the roster. Of course, two other Legendary Lords are still set to be announced, so keep an eye out for more details on the upcoming DLC.