Total War: Warhammer III's Grand Cathay comes to tabletop

HQ

In somewhat of a rare occurrence for Warhammer, we've seen an army leap from the code of a video game to the plastic models gracing the tops of our tables. Grand Cathay, the army from Total War: Warhammer III, now has been officially revealed for Warhammer: The Old World.

Fans of fantasy will know that Grand Cathay's debut hasn't come out of nowhere, and the nation has long been mentioned in the lore of The Old World. But until now, we didn't have a proper army for them on the tabletop.

Featuring many units from the game, such as Cathayan Sentinels (Terracotta Sentinels in the video game), Jade Warriors, Sky Lanterns, and more, Cathay's army already looks pretty strong. Throw in Miao Ying, the Storm Dragon, and you've got yourself a force ready to take on any other The Old World can offer.

As with every other army revealed so far for The Old World setting, Grand Cathay comes with a Battalion box, which contains 30 Jade Warriors, 10 Jade Lancers, and two artillery pieces with their crews.

This is an ad:

Check out the full army in detail at the Warhammer community page here.