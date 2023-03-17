Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Total War: Warhammer III

Total War: Warhammer III's Chaos Dwarfs DLC also brings a new Legendary Hero

Ulrika Magdova Straghov will be the first "good" vampire in the game.

HQ

Alongside the new Chaos Dwarfs faction, we'll also be getting another Legendary Hero when the new DLC drops for Total War: Warhammer III next month.

The Legendary Hero coming to the game is Ulrika Magdova Straghov, a character from the Gortrek and Felix books. The titular duo have already made it into the game themselves, but now another character from the popular series is arriving as the first "good" vampire for the game.

Ulrika can only be recruited by the Kislev and Empire factions in the game, and is a hybrid spellcaster and melee specialist. She can be a devastating addition to an army, or as a hero character, she can also be sent on solo missions, assassinating enemy lords, breaking down walls for sieges, and stealing technology from opponents.

Will you be adding Ulrika to your army in Total War: Warhammer III?

<blockquote class="reddit-embed-bq" data-embed-height="183"> FreeLC Legendary Hero Ulrika Magdova!<br> by u/BiesonReddit in totalwar </blockquote><script async="" src="https://embed.reddit.com/widgets.js" charset="UTF-8"></script>

