Total War: Warhammer III's Champion of Chaos DLC to launch in late August

Sega and Creative Assembly has announced the exact date for when Total War: Warhammer III's Champion of Chaos DLC will be launching. Set to debut on August 23, we're told that this DLC will bring four new Warriors of Chaos, as well as 50 new battlefield units, and even some free content, including that of an Immortal Empires campaign mode.

While all the details for the DLC are yet to be revealed, we are told that one of the new Warriors of Chaos will be Azaeal, Prince of Damnation, a character that is known as the "bane of humanity since time immemorial".

As for the other new content, there will be a new campaign experience, which tasks players with surviving and proving their worth in the arena-city of Zanbaijin. The new units will range from Chaos Knights (mounted units), Warshrine of Chaos, and the Chosen (an armoured unit of elite killers).

The free content coming alongside this DLC (the Immortal Empires campaign) will be a new grand-scale campaign story mode that will be free to owners of all three Total War: Warhammer titles. This will combine "the landmasses, Legendary Lords, war units and much more from the trilogy into one colossal mode spread across the vast Warhammer world."

To learn more about all the new content coming on August 23, check out the latest blog post here.