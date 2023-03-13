Total War: Warhammer III will have more legendary heroes

HQ

Total War: Warhammer III may have spent the best part of its first year bringing us the Immortal Empires free expansion and fixing various bugs, but now the focus is fully moving into bringing fresh, new content into the game, according to Andy Hall.

Creative Assembly's principal writer and narrative designer said in an interview on the Inside The Rookery podcast that more Legendary Heroes were coming to the game. In Total War: Warhammer II, legendary heroes were iconic characters from Warhammer Fantasy that couldn't lead an army on their own, but could still act as units in battle and heroes on the campaign map.

While Hall said they'd continue with the idea of Legendary Heroes, it seems the team do want to make more Legendary Lords as well. "With Legendary Lords they're your avatar in this world, they're meant to be you're roleplaying as them," he said. "So it makes sense to try and bring as many of those Warhammer celebrities into that role as possible. Even if, like Deathmaster Snikch, they're typically not generals, they're loners. But again, we're following in the footsteps of the tabletop. They do that as well."

Hall also spoke about where Total War: Warhammer III was set to go in terms of expansion, saying that "there is so much more of Cathay to look at if you're looking for new areas to expand. But we're also looking at all the other races, we're well aware that some of the races that have been released early, very early, need some love too."

