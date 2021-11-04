Total War: Warhammer III to release in February

HQ

Following a previous delay that pushed its release out of 2021, Sega and Creative Assembly have revealed the launch date for Total War: Warhammer III. Set to launch on PC on February 17, 2022, the strategy game will also be coming straight to Xbox Game Pass for PC on day one, giving subscribers a chance to dive into the brutal world without actually purchasing the title.

As part of this announcement, it was also revealed that anybody who pre-purchases the game, or grabs it during its first week, will be given the Ogre Kingdoms Race Pack additionally. This includes two Legendary Lords, Greasus Goldtooth and Skrag the Slaughterer, and allows players to command the massive monsters as part of their grand campaign.

You can take a look at the latest trailer for Total War: Warhammer III below, which shows off a look at the Ogre Kingdom and even shows off the new release date as well.