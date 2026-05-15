Total War: Warhammer III shows off the Tiger Warriors in action in new faction trailer

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Just when you think you've seen it all, Creative Assembly teams up with Games Workshop to flesh out some new Warhammer lore, adding a brand-new race of people to the Old World in the Tiger Warriors. These ferocious feline fighters are not an entire faction unto themselves, but they are a mighty addition to the Cathayan roster.

In the new faction overview trailer, we see Bhashiva and her Tiger Warriors in action. The Tiger Warrior unit comes in three varieties. The base version wields two axes, while the Tiger Warrior Stalkers come with throwing discs, and the Iron Claw Tiger Warriors have large guandao polearms. As well as the Legendary Lord Bhashiva, we also get a special Tiger Warrior Sawai lord, who acts like a less powerful version of the White Tiger herself. For a unique hero, we get the melee spellcaster Clawspeaker, who can use the winds of Beasts, Life, and Shadows.

Check out the trailer for yourself to see some Tiger Warrior gameplay, and keep your eyes peeled for the new Legendary Lord pack, which arrives on the 21st of May. The same day as the Warhammer Skulls showcase, where we'll see loads of other interesting Warhammer announcements.