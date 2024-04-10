Total War: Warhammer III reveals Thrones of Decay trailer

HQ

Creative Assembly has given us our first look at the Thrones of Decay DLC for Total War: Warhammer III. Tamurkhan the Maggot Lord is bolstering the forces of Nurgle with his rot-infested units, and it'll need an alliance of humans and dwarfs to take him down.

Three new legendary lords are being introduced: Tamurkhan slots into the Nurgle army as mentioned, while Elspeth Von Draken will be the Empire lord and Malakai Makaisson is joining the Dwarfs.

This should make for an interesting mix, and it's nice to see some love for factions that first debuted in Total War: Warhammer back in 2016. Check out the trailer below: