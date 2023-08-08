Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Total War: Warhammer III

      Total War: Warhammer III reveals Shadows of Change DLC

      The new lords for Cathay, Kislev, and Tzeentch land on the 31st of August.

      HQ

      Creative Assembly has announced the Shadows of Change DLC for Total War: Warhammer III, giving new legendary lords and units for Kislev, Cathay, and Tzeentch on the 31st of August.

      Kislev will be getting access to Mother Ostankya, who is essentially the Warhammer Fantasy version of Baba Yaga. She'll have access to all sorts of spooky abilities and units, including a giant creature that seems to blow fire from its chest. Tzeentch is getting the Changeling, a shapeshifting mischief-maker who loves to cause chaos. Backing him up are some more wonderfully weird units.

      Then, for Cathay, we have the Jade Dragon Yuan Bo, who appears to be a strong melee combatant, surrounded by his army of ravens. Each of these lords will also come with unique campaign mechanics and abilities. Check out the trailer for the DLC below:

      HQ

