Total War: Warhammer III reveals new free content

At the end of the month, we'll be feasting our eyes on the Thrones of Decay DLC for Total War: Warhammer III. Featuring three new Legendary Lords, extra units for the Empire, Dwarfs, and Nurgle, as well as faction reworks, there's a lot to look forward to.

Now, Creative Assembly has also revealed the free content that will be added in alongside the DLC. You don't need to have bought the DLC to access this content, and it will be available for all owners of Total War: Warhammer III.

Epidemus is the new Legendary Lord coming to the Nurgle faction for free. He's a massive, plague-infested daemon that might not be as bloated as Kugath Plaguefather, but he certainly has plenty of warts and horrible poxes to spread around.

The Empire is finally getting some glitz and glamour with gold wizards. These heroes can be mounted on horses and pegasus, as well as being able to walk into battle on foot and they'll get access to the Wind of Metal.

Finally, the Nemesis Crown is being added into the game as a new and powerful artefact. You can find the crown at random points on the map and choose to control it or seal it away. If you wear it, you'll gain some powerful benefits, but there are drawbacks too, similar to the Sword of Khaine.