Total War: Warhammer III reveals new DLC legendary lord

Total War: Warhammer III has revealed the first of three legendary lords that'll be coming in the upcoming Shadows of Change DLC.

Yuan Bo is the Jade Dragon of Cathay, the ruler of the central provinces and the executioner of the country. He, like his siblings, can turn into a great dragon in battle and you can read more about him in the new short story Creative Assembly has made to introduce us to the character.

There will also be new legendary lords coming to the Tzeentch and Kiselv factions. Many are expecting the Changeling and Mother Ostankya to be joining each faction alongside Yuan Bo. As well as confirmation of the Jade Dragon, we also learned about the Onyx Crowmen, the flying assassins who will likely be a unit in Yuan Bo's army.