Total War: Warhammer III reveals new details on upcoming DLC

Despite us not even having a name to attach to this DLC or a cinematic trailer for it, Creative Assembly has effectively revealed the next lord pack for Total War: Warhammer III. Like Shadows of Change and Thrones of Decay before it, this DLC will feature three new Legendary Lords alongside additional units. The factions getting these additional units are the Ogre Kingdoms, Greenskins, and Khorne.

The three new Legendary Lords are Golgfag Maneater (Ogre Kingdoms), U'Zhul the Skulltaker (Khorne), and Gorbad Ironclaw (Greenskins). We also know that another lord is coming to Khorne in Arbaal the Undefeated, who will be free for all owners of the game.

We have some confirmations of units coming in the DLC, but not all. Two End Times exclusive units are making it to the Khorne roster in Wrathmongers, and the Ogre Kingdoms are finally getting Thundertusks and Pigbackriders (Gnoblars stacked on top of one another). Otherwise, we've got a little bit of a wait before we get full confirmation of every new unit, so keep your eyes peeled.