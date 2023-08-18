Total War: Warhammer III puts up DLC pricing, fans aren't happy

HQ

Creative Assembly is under fire as fans reveal their rage at the pricing of the new DLC for Total War: Warhammer III - Shadows of Change.

The cost for the DLC, which includes 3 lords, some new units and campaign mechanics, is £17.99. This is the same cost as the faction pack Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs, which again drew criticism for its cost. Previously, lord packs cost around £8 while faction DLCs would set you back £15.

The review bombing has already begun but a recent statement from Creative Assembly is attempting to explain the reasoning behind the cost increase. In a new blog post they said:

"To get right into it: our costs are up. Unfortunately, that means that prices have to rise. We know any increase is going to be tough, which is why our prices have remained fairly stable over the past few years. The downside is that any increase today is going to be more noticeable.

There's no good time to increase prices, and we have not taken this step lightly. However, this is the business reality of supporting WARHAMMER III and ensuring we're able to offer the years of extra content that are currently planned.

That said, we do need to challenge ourselves to ensure that this cost still offers good value. Ultimately, that's up to each of you to decide and we'll keep trying to balance that. Of course, we want more people to play, we want to continue to deliver content you're excited to see, and we want to do that for as long as we can."



Still, it doesn't seem this will stop the wave of hate. What do you think of the new pricing for Total War: Warhammer III DLCs?