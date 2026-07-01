Total War: Warhammer III is reworking its endings, reveals new Legendary Lord ahead of Lords of the End Times

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The End Times are nigh, and ahead of what looks like the final big DLC capping off Creative Assembly's Total War: Warhammer series (where fantasy is concerned, at least), we've got heaps of new information about The Lords of the End Times. In a new stream, we got confirmation that the endgame of Total War: Warhammer III's Immortal Empires campaigns is going under a massive rework.

In the stream, and as PC Gamer has caught and covered, Creative Assembly confirmed that players will now face a multitude of different end game options. As it stands right now, when the End Times arrives, you basically just fight a swarm of armies from the enemy factions of the game. Now, this event will be tied to the midgame, strengthening your forces up to face one of three big endgame bosses. You can fight off swarms of Skaven in the Vermintide, battle the god of the undead in Nagash, or face Chaos' ultimate Everchosen Archaon.

If you are playing as Archaon, you can get the option to keep going as you like in a campaign, or become the lord of the End Times, destroying settlements with glee as you boost your power. Vampire Counts and Chaos as factions are also getting big reworks around the time of the DLC, with the undead having their Raise Dead ability reworked, as well as getting the introduction of Vampire Lairs. Essentially, vampires will now be a rarer but stronger addition to your armies. Chaos isn't just getting buffs to its faction, but it'll also get a new Legendary Lord come the time of the End Times in the Glottkin. Three brothers sworn to defend Nurgle, they were the Chaos MVPs of the End Times in the lore, and look to be a massively powerful presence on the battlefield in-game.

There's one final Legendary Lord yet to be revealed for Lords of the End Times, but we didn't get to see who it was just yet. Still, there's time before release, which is expected to arrive later this summer.