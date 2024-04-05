Total War: Warhammer III is changing up its DLC prices

HQ

Total War: Warhammer III is eyeing up next week for a big reveal of its next major DLC. Since the game launched back in early 2022, we've seen more Chaos lords, the launch of the Chaos Dwarfs, and the poorly received Shadows of Change pack.

In a new community blog post by Creative Assembly, it has been revealed that for the upcoming DLC, some major changes are going to be made when it comes to pricing. Rather than just buying nothing or the full pack, you'll now be able to purchase the content for each faction individually.

So, because Thrones of Decay features Nurgle, The Empire, and Dwarfs, you'll be able to buy each faction's content individually for £7.49/€8.99 per pack. If you're only wanting to play as The Empire, this is probably the way to go.

Or, you can purchase the full lot for £19.10/€22.92, if you want to see the DLC in its entirety. Creative Assembly also addressed the recent layoffs at the studio, saying no matter what happens there will always be a team working on Total War: Warhammer III.