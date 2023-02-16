Total War: Warhammer III Immortal Empires is available for all owners of the game

HQ

With the one-year anniversary of the release of Total War: Warhammer III, Sega and Creative Assembly have announced the implementation of the Immortal Empires expansion for all owners of the game.

Immortal Empires went into beta back in August 2022, and it allows players to take control of any faction from any of the Total War: Warhammer games and try to control a huge map spanning the world of Warhammer Fantasy.

The announcement was an accompanied with a trailer, which you can check out below. The trailer mostly shows off some of the epic battles you can get into with Immortal Empires, but at the very end it seems to be teasing the addition of the Chaos Dwarfs, a faction that many believed was coming as DLC since the release of Total War: Warhammer III.

Alongside the addition of the Chaos Dwarfs, Total War: Warhammer III players can expect some other content to drop this year, as was outlined by the game's director recently.