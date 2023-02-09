Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Total War: Warhammer III

Total War: Warhammer III getting three new DLCs this year

'I daresay some of this is going to be on your wanted list.'

HQ

Creative Assembly has been rather quiet about Total War: Warhammer III lately. Following the latest update for Immortal Empires, it seems that there's not been much to discuss about the strategy game. However, recently the game director Rich Aldridge has given us an update about upcoming content for Total War: Warhammer III.

According to Aldridge, there are currently three "experiences" planned for 2023, with one releasing in April, and the other two set around the vague release windows of Summer and Winter.

It hasn't yet been made clear what these experiences will contain, but many are assuming that a couple of new armies and legendary lords will be heading our way. The Chaos Dwarves, for example, were discovered in the game's files way back in Summer 2022, so they're something fans have expected for a while.

Aldridge said some of this content is "going to be - hopefully - on your wanted list. But I think there's also going to be a few nice surprises there, too."

What do you think these experiences will contain? What surprises do you think could be in store?

Total War: Warhammer III

