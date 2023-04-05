Total War: Warhammer III getting free DLC next week

HQ

As well as dropping the Forge of the Chaos Dwarfs DLC on the 13th of April, Total War: Warhammer III is also giving players a free bit of content called the Mirror of Madness.

Mirror of Madness can be accessed from the game's Steam page as soon as it launches, and it brings two new, Tzeentch-themed modes to Total War: Warhammer III. The first mode is the Trials of Fate, which sees you take on the role of a newly ascended Daemon Prince of Tzeentch, who is breaking into the realm of madness to take on Kairos Fateweaver.

Fighting through four infamous battles in the Warhammer universe, the Trials of Fate essentially boils down to a horde mode, where you will eventually be overwhelmed but if you score high enough, you'll get some new gear for a Daemon Prince of Tzeentch lord.

The Infinite Portal is the next mode, and it essentially allows you to run wild with battle customisation. You can make units huge or tiny, add enough blood to flood Khorne's realm, or just simply increase the amount of explosions to the point it looks like you're at an early screening of Oppenheimer.

What will you be trying first in the Mirror of Madness?