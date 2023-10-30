Total War: Warhammer III developers ban boycotts

HQ

For a while now, Total War: Warhammer III players have been a bit concerned about the game's pricing. We've seen a couple of DLCs, and all of them have been marked at a higher price than the additional content of Total War: Warhammer II, despite them offering a similar amount of stuff.

Players took to Steam forums to boycott the game, but that action has now been banned by Creative Assembly. "Steam has long been a space where we've allowed people to create the space they want to talk and discuss the game," the developer said. "Unfortunately, over time, discussions have grown increasingly off-topic (i.e. less about the game itself, more focused on other games or the call for new games), unconstructive (critical without offering solutions, or solely aimed at creating arguments), focused on attacking or calling out specific individuals (CA Staff, influencers, or members of the community), or rooted in speculation (rather than focusing on your experiences with the game)."

Moderation will be used when fans offer disruptive and non-constructive feedback, doomsaying, undermining other players' enjoyment, and more. Right now, the game sits at a Mostly Negative recent review score on Steam, and a Mixed review score altogether.

