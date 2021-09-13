Total War: Warhammer III delayed until 2022

HQ

A somewhat expected delay has now officially hit Creative Assembly's strategy game Total War: Warhammer III. The developer announced this via Twitter and other social media during the day. Instead of being released in the fall of 2021, it will hopefully launch early in 2022. However, as a bit of a compensation, they will showcase the long-awaited Cathay, which is one of the two "good" races you can play in the campaign, on September 14.

We've already seen the Eastern European-inspired Kislev with its ice magic and Khorne's fiery demonic forces. What awaits is a mythological fantasy interpretation of China. The most interesting thing about Cathay is that it never got much backstory, an Army Book or official characters for the board game. As with Kislev, Games Workshop and Creative Assembly have worked together to build this faction in with backstory, characters, monsters, magic and more.