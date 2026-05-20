Total War: Warhammer III - Bhashiva Character Pack

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I'm beginning this review with a confession: forgive me Sigmar for I have sinned. I have not played Total War: Warhammer III in a good while. The game's great, as were the two that came before it. It's an amazing feat that Creative Assembly recreated pretty much the entirety of Warhammer's Old World and placed it into a video game format, letting you envisage epic battles without having to fork out hundreds on miniatures. Still, I haven't had the time of late to get stuck back in and start painting the map the colour of my choosing, which is why I was very glad to have the excuse for a fresh campaign with Bhashiva, the Desert Tigress.

Bhashiva heralds not only the addition of a new Legendary Lord to the Cathayan roster, but she also marks a unique occasion for Total War: Warhammer and Warhammer Fantasy, as while tiger people aren't exactly new lore, Bhashiva's inclusion has given them a lot more detail, and now lore enthusiasts have an idea of how powerful Tiger Warriors are, and what their purpose is in the overarching setting.

Our Desert Tigress has an oath of loyalty to the Iron Dragon Zhao Ming, as has every White Tiger before her. This gives us our first unique essence of a campaign played as Bhashiva, as in one way you could view it almost like starting as a vassal state. You don't owe any debts to Zhao Ming or anything like that, nor are you controlled by his decisions in-game, but the way it's framed in the lore is that you're a bit more of a supporting faction. Of course, you're free to deny that as quickly as you please. But, should you wish to be best mates with a dragon, then you'll gain access to specific missions, which when completed give Bhashiva access to the wider Cathayan roster. Otherwise, she's quite limited in the units she can take, unless of course you just want to spam Tiger Warriors.

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That's exactly what I did when I first played as Bhashiva. In the DLC, you get access to three new unit types. Tiger Warriors, anti-infantry, dual-axe-wielding monstrous infantry, Tiger Warrior Stalkers, who are armed with ranged throwing discs, and Iron Claw Tiger Warriors, who are the hardier version of the base Tiger Warriors with anti-large weapons. You also get a Tiger Warrior Clawspeaker as your hero and a mix of melee might and magic for your army, and the Tiger Warrior Sawai as a generic lord. A lot of tigers, fleshing out the Cathayan roster with some much-needed heavy hitting infantry. These lads are bigger, faster, and stronger than your average Jade Warriors, and it's fitting that you start going up against Ogres, so you can test out who is the better monstrous infantry.

Mechanically, the Tiger Warriors are quite interesting, too, as they don't rely too much on the Harmony mechanic that defines the Cathayan armies. They'll get some benefits and can buff other units using it, but it means you can just doomstack Tiger Warriors without much concern about losing out on harmony bonuses. Again, this is what I focused on, as I wanted to see how strong these units were, and I doubt they'll disappoint any player who wants to see massive tiger people crashing into combat against Orcs, Ogres, and anyone else that thinks they're tough enough to take them on.

You'll also be impressed by Bhashiva herself. It's tough standing out when there are so many pre-established and beloved characters in Total War: Warhammer III, but Bhashiva's amazing teleporting animations and ability to slash through infantry like they're made of butter makes her an impressive lord on the field of battle. As mentioned before, too, her campaign is very unique with its mechanics, and it does feel like Creative Assembly has put in a lot of effort in making sure you're not just spending the money on a few tiger units. You're paying for the campaign more than the units here, in my opinion, and the campaign is a fun one. The Tiger Court is a grand excuse to go and pillage settlements for relics, and the buffs it offers once again lets you feel like you're fully committing to the tiger bit.

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It's hard to drum up other things to say about this DLC, really. Unlike other, bigger packs you just get the one Legendary Lord here with a regular lord, hero, and three units, but you also get Bhashiva and her campaign for about half the price of individual characters in the Lord Pack DLCs. It's not an offensive price, especially when you see it's only a quid dearer than the Blood for the Blood God DLC. It's honest in what it offers, which isn't a complete overhaul to Cathay, or a game-changing experience in a campaign. It's a side quest, if the Faction DLCs and Lord Packs are main story content. Mechanically, it's unique and interesting. Visually, it's a treat to watch tigers kill everything. A good time if you want it, but if you don't, it doesn't feel like you'd be robbing Cathay of some highly important units.