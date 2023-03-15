Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Total War: Warhammer III

Total War: Warhammer III announces Chaos Dwarfs DLC

We all knew they were coming, but now we have official confirmation.

HQ

Total War: Warhammer III has finally released a trailer showcasing the highly anticipated Chaos Dwarfs faction. While it may have been predicted the evil dwarves would make their way to the strategy game for some time, it has taken us a while to get confirmation.

The Chaos Dwarfs look to be an incredibly strong faction going in, as they appear to have not only strong melee troops infused with glowing armour, but they also have strange machines such as the giant mechanical beast that appears at the end of the trailer.

The Chaos Dwarfs DLC arrives on the 13th of April, 2023, and is the first of three major expansions coming to Total War: Warhammer this year.

HQ

Total War: Warhammer III

Total War: Warhammer III
Written by Patrik Severin

Creative Assembly's fantasy trilogy is coming to an end, and we have plenty of thoughts on the third instalment in the series.



