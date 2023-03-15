Total War: Warhammer III announces Chaos Dwarfs DLC

HQ

Total War: Warhammer III has finally released a trailer showcasing the highly anticipated Chaos Dwarfs faction. While it may have been predicted the evil dwarves would make their way to the strategy game for some time, it has taken us a while to get confirmation.

The Chaos Dwarfs look to be an incredibly strong faction going in, as they appear to have not only strong melee troops infused with glowing armour, but they also have strange machines such as the giant mechanical beast that appears at the end of the trailer.

The Chaos Dwarfs DLC arrives on the 13th of April, 2023, and is the first of three major expansions coming to Total War: Warhammer this year.