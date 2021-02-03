Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Total War: Warhammer III

Total War: Warhammer III announced

The title is set to be coming in 2021.

Sega and Creative Assembly has announced a new entry into the Total War: Warhammer series, in Total War: Warhammer III. Set to feature iconic races from the World of Warhammer Fantasy Battles, and introducing the debut of Kislev and Cathay, as well as the factions of Chaos such as Khorne, Nurgle, Slaanesh, and Tzeentch, Warhammer 3 is set to offer the most diverse array of legendary heroes, monsters, and magical powers the series has ever witnessed.

"Our vision, from the start, was to create a series that felt like an incredible journey through this world we all loved," said Ian Roxburgh Game Director of Warhammer III in a press release. "The enormous support of our players in ensuring the success of the first two instalments has pushed our ambition to new heights, and we can't wait for everyone to experience it."

No official release date for Total War: Warhammer III has been announced just yet, but we do know it is expected to land within 2021. To get a teaser as to what's coming, be sure to check out the announcement trailer below.

