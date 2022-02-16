Total War: Warhammer III and Madden NFL 22 coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

HQ

Microsoft decided that it's about time to reveal what we can look forward to play during the second half of the shortest month of the year - February. This time it's a little less interesting than usual considering that most new games are for PC only and the biggest addition, last year's Madden, isn't exactly as popular here as in the US - although we can imagine some will want to relive the recent Super Bowl game.

Here's everything new:



Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (Cloud) EA Play - Today



Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) - February 17



Madden NFL 22 (Console and PC) - February 17



Total War: Warhammer III (PC) - February 17



Roboquest (Game Preview) (PC) - February 22



Galactic Civilizations III (PC) - February 24



Super Mega Baseball 3 (Console) - February 24



Alice: Madness Returns (PC) EA Play - February 28



As usual, there are also a selection of perks for all subscribers as well as a couple of new games getting touch controls. Head over to this link to read all bout this.

Finally, there are four games leaving Xbox Game Pass at the end of the month, so make sure to play these now if you intend to. There's also up to 20% discount if you want to keep them.