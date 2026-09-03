Total War: Warhammer 40,000's trickiest decision was picking where to start in the vastness of Games Workshop's grimdark galaxy

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Warhammer 40,000 has been around for decades, and IP owner Games Workshop has been consistently expanding the setting. Adding factions, lore, planets, events, and more to make it a fairly difficult franchise to get into for some. Total War: Warhammer 40,000 had quite the task adapting that setting into a video game format. A much more daunting endeavour than bringing the Old World to life for Total War: Warhammer.

Speaking with Gamereactor during Gamescom, battle product owner David Petry explained just how developer Creative Assembly went about deciding who and what got to be in this first iteration of Total War: Warhammer 40,000. "We aren't necessarily lifting and making a tabletop experience. We're trying to represent the lore and the universe. And of course, that means that there's going to be loads of ties to names and familiarities within the tabletop. And of course, it's a huge source of inspiration for so much stuff. It's kind of like the beating heart of Warhammer 40,000," he said.

We already know of a few named characters who are going to be making an appearance in the game, and while it has been confirmed more factions are on the horizon, the starting four were decided based on who felt absolutely necessary in a Total War: Warhammer 40,000 game. "The most difficult thing about all of this is that there truly is no right answer to the factions that you pick, right? Because there are so many pros and cons to all of them. Where we went with this is that we wanted to make sure we captured the really core science-fantasy starting point," Petry said.

"You have to ask the question, 'could we do this without them being there right away?' And the answer is no. So, you know, the Orcs, Astra Militarum and Space Marines, they've absolutely got to be there. Aeldari, too."

If you want to hear more about all the effort that went into creating Total War: Warhammer 40,000, you can check out our interview below. If you also want some hands-on impressions for how it plays, you can read them here.